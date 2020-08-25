[New Music] METROKNOME Music Producer Debuts Album

ANTONFOREVER RELEASED THE KITCHEN FEATURING HOT ARTISTS OF THE DMV

Metroknome Music’s, AntonForever, released his latest album The Kitchen! The album features popular D.M.V rappers, like Q Da Fool, Big Flock, Goo Glizzy, Flex Kartel, and Travy Nostra. Not to mention, the Maryland-based producer blessed the ladies with a smooth record, Dear Lover (feat. Cee). By the way, here are a few up-and-coming artists featured on his album to look out for: BlaxkRo, Nast B, and Lil Los.

The management behind the artist is the CEO of Metroknome Music, Tweeze, who partnered with Banhann, a life-long friend of AntonForever. Metroknome Music is a management and consultant collective. They have worked with various artists, such as Wale and Lambo Anlo. In my opinion, this album is torch; a marvelous prelude to the distinct sounds that AntonForever will continue to bless us with. “I’m confident in my music making abilities and I feel like I can make music with the best and I will get to that point with higher caliber artist,” said the producer. Listen to The Kitchen which is out now on all music platforms!

By Chante G.

