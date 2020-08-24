Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In Vote COVID-19 Claim

President Donald Trump continues to attempt to fleece the voting public out of the truth via reckless tweets spewing unsubstantiated facts that seem to resonate with his base. Twitter flagged a tweet from the former business mogul for spreading misinformation regarding the mail-in voting process that’s been proposed in the face of the current pandemic.

On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter and shared the following with the masses.

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!” read Trump’s tweet.

Twitter hid the tweet and added, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible” over the message but still allowing users to access it if they so choose. Comments and replies for the tweet were disabled as well.

Trump remains committed to the lunacy in a Monday afternoon tweet which read, “All the Radical Left Democrats are trying to do with the Post Office hearings is blame the Republicans for the FRAUD that will occur because of the 51 Million Ballots that are being sent to people who have not even requested them. They are setting the table for a BIG MESS!”

The rest of the president’s Twitter feed has been centered on plumping up stats and still trying to push hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the coronavirus.

We don’t need to mention that the so-called voting fraud that Trump and conservative pundits have whined about since the days of President Barack Obama is a non-issue.

