Congratulations: Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Yes! Cardi B! The “WAP” rapper who has spent years rapping about the luxury brand, Balenciaga, is now the face of the brand.

Cardi shared a picture her new ad campaign, which features her on a billboard in Paris outside of the Louvre Museum.

“Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person,” Cardi captioned the Instagram post.

Congratulation Cardi!

