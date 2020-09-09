With the 2020 NFL season kicking this week, Sports Betting AG released its latest odds and prop bets for the NFL season earlier this week. Those odds indicated that Dwayne Haskins is the early favorite to be the first starting quarterback benched during the season.

Haskins currently sits at +150, followed closely by Ryan Fitzpatrick at +225 and Mitchell Trubisky at +250.

NFL Weekly Special Props First QB to be benched (not due to injury) during 2020 Reg. Season

Dwayne Haskins +150

Fitzpatrick +225

Trubisky +250

Tyrod Taylor +500

Josh Allen +700

Cam Newton +700

Minshew +800

Philip Rivers +1400

Sam Darnold +1500

Aaron Rodgers+2500 — IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) September 8, 2020

The betting site thinks Alex Smith will fully recover from his gruesome leg injury suffered in 2018 soon enough to takeover as QB1. Outside of Smith, the Washington Football Team has Kyle Allen, who has been listed as the backup quarterback for Week 1 against the Eagles.

The Team 980/95.9FM’s Kevin Sheehan expressed his opposition to the betting site’s prediction and deemed that Fitzpatrick, Trubisky, and even Tyrod Taylor had better chances to be benched first. Haskins’ projection to be the first starting quarterback benched is another slap in the face to the second-year quarterback and Sheehan begs the question: Why is Haskins so shorted, so disrespected?

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Kevin Sheehan Show, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Kevin Sheehan: Why is Dwayne Haskins so disrespected? was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: