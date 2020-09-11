New NFL Commercial Features Song By DMV’s Own ADÉ

The 2021 Football season has begun and of course, that means you need to get the new gear for your favorite team! The official NFL Shop is broadcasting its advertisements for all its new supply and you may have recognized the song playing in this commercial. Yup, it’s “Replacements” by DMV’s own ADÉ from his latest project “wyd after?”! ADÉ is continuing to bring the DMV sound all over the country and world. See the commercial below and the music video above.

s/o to the @officialnflshop for using my song ‘Replacements’ in their new commercial. one step closer to making an nfl roster lol pic.twitter.com/VANL7Tvstw — ADÉ (@adeinmylife) September 5, 2020

