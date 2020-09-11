Maryland To Receive More Than $1 Million In Community Policing Grants

More funding for Maryland.

The state will receive more than $1.4 million in grants for community policing efforts in the state from the Department of Justice.

It’s part of an $8 million program that helps eight other states and Washington, D.C..

About $600,000 of the grant will go toward enhancements to law enforcement agency accreditation. Another $200,000 will go to the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation’s Badges for Baseball program. The rest will be split between police training on human trafficking and active learning modalities at police academies.

Washington, D.C. will get nearly $900,000 in funding with the majority of the money going toward creating a resource guide for vehicle pursuits.

Source: CBS Baltimore

