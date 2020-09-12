Right now, it’s COVID-19’s world, and we are just living in it.

Earlier in the summer, we learned that we would be getting a second season of the ABC hit drama For Life, which is executive produced by 50 Cent. Unfortunately, like everything in the world now, production for the show is not rona proof and had to be shut down due to the contagious virus TMZ reports.

A source from Sony Pictures revealed to the celebrity gossip site that “some inconsistent test results, and out of an abundance of caution,” led to the decision to stop production on Friday (Sept 11). It’s currently not clear how many of the tests were positives or false positives among the cast and crew. But there was enough worry for the studio to decide to pull the plug for now.

For Life was shooting in Queens, TMZ reports that 50 Cent has not been on set. The show was one of many, along with movies and commercials, slowly making their return to production in a world that is still on pins and needles due to COVID-19. Of course, there are precautions and testing in place to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

There is no word at this time on when the show will resume production.

Photo: Giovanni Rufino / Getty

Production On 50 Cent’s Hit ABC Series ‘For Life’ Shut Down Because of COVID-19 Concerns was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: