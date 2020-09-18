CLOSE
Jackie Paige Is Bringing You A 20-Minute Fat Burning Cardio H.I.I.T Workout

Trying to burn some extra fat today? If you are, I’ve got a 20 to 30-minute fat burning Cardio H.I.I.T workout that will definitely help you shed that stubborn fat.

Equipment: Mat, Light Dumbells

Directions:

Warm up for 5 to 10 minutes. Complete each exercise  for 45-60 seconds, moving on to the next move right after. Once all exercises have been completed, take a 30 second rest break. Repeat circuit 3-4 times.  Cool Down for 5 to 10 minutes.

1. Lateral Hops With Push Ups

2. Jumping Jacks With Shoulder Press

3. Plank Single Leg Hops

4.High Knees With Hammer Curls

 

If you love this workout and would like more, be sure to check me out on social at @LoveJackiePaige or at LoveJackiePaige.Com.

