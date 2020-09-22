After the Senate Republicans refused to move forward on Barack Obama’s nomination in 2016, they seem to be flip flopping their stance in 2020 after the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That is why Lore’l has to call CAP on Senator Lindsey Graham, who says they will vote for new pick by Nov. 3.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We guess he forgot saying in 2018, “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we will wait till the next election.”

SEE ALSO: Howard University and Apple Team Up For ‘Rap Life Live’ Special Event

SEE ALSO: More Cops Investigated In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Ahead Of Kentucky AG’s Decision

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Senator Lindsey Graham [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: