Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand jury’s decision to only charge one officer in relation to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
LMPD Police Chief Robert Schroeder gives a short press brief Wednesday evening confirming two officers were shot. One officer is alert and stable while another is undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. One suspect is in custody.
Story developing.
RELATED: Black Lives Matter Cleveland Speaks Out on the Grand Jury’s Decision Regarding Breonna Taylor’s Death
RELATED: Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer Louisville Cops ‘Got Away With Murder’
These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor
These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor
1. Kerry Washington1 of 7
2. Cardi B2 of 7
3. Alicia Keys3 of 7
4. Lala Anthony4 of 7
5. Kelly Rowland5 of 7
6. Tracee Ellis Ross6 of 7
7. Gabrielle Union7 of 7
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Breonna Taylor Protests was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com