‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go Viral After Daniel Cameron Defends Grand Jury Decision

An old song has been given new life after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended a grand jury’s decision to bring charges that have nothing to do with the actual police killing of Breonna Taylor. The decision led to angry protests around the country, but not all of them have come in the form of demonstrating in American streets: At least one protest came in the form of a song that gained new relevance from the developments in Louisville, thanks to a viral tweet.

But that song — “Look At The Coons” — was given what appears to be a new video treatment, complete with images of Cameron — a Black Republican and avid supporter of Donald Trump who has been described as Mitch McConnell‘s “protégé” — accompanied by a veritable who’s who of other Black people who have followed in that same political vein.

The video has been shared tens of thousands of times on Twitter after fired Louisville cop Brett Hankison was arrested and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor’s neighbors — white people. But the shots that went into the apartment of a Black family somehow did not factor in the charges, just like Taylor’s own killing. Both were beside the point of the grand jury’s indictment, bringing into question what exactly Cameron presented to the panel for it to reach this conclusion. Cameron said the police shooting and the indictment were “justified.”

All of which brings us back to “Look At The Coons,” which is performed by an artist named KenstraMentalz Keyz and was first uploaded to SoundCloud in 2017. It was later added to Apple Music this past June. But the catchy funk-inspired tune seems to have really taken off in the past 24 hours after Cameron’s press conference during which the attorney general seemingly blamed Taylor’s killing on her own boyfriend’s attempt to protect them both from what he believed were burglars trying to break in.

Cameron was already a reviled figure for being an active and willing participant at the Republican National Convention, but Wednesday’s announcement worsened the situation for him. However, the social media video for “Look At The Coons” served as a reminder of sorts that Cameron and the viewpoints he proudly espouses are shared by many other prominent Black conservatives who want to see Trump win the 2020 election.

They include notable fixtures in the sunken place like the late Herman Cain, Herschel Walker, Kanye West, Terry Crews, Stacey Dash, Ben Carson, Jim Brown, Ray Lewis, Pastor Darrell Scott, Diamond and Silk and, of course — since no list of sunken Black folks would be complete without her — the one and only Candace Owens.

But it’s the song’s lyrics that may cut deepest. Some of them include KenstraMentalz Keyz harmonizing about how “we live in a system of devils and white supremacy” before the hook comes in and repeats, “look at the coons.”

For the initiated, Merriam Webster describes the word “coon” as “offensive” and defines it as being “used as an insulting and contemptuous term for a black person.”

Urban Dictionary went several steps further and offered multiple definitions like: “A black person who is ignorant to white discrimination and unknowingly suffers with self hatred,” and “A black man who only dates white women or only find white women attractive.”

Congrats to Attorney General Daniel Cameron for getting engaged, but I thought he said he and his office were working “around the clock” to investigate Breonna Taylor’s case? I guess since her name isn’t trending anymore he forgot he was working nonstop. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/BimlcR2jSa — maybe: clare (@clur19) June 25, 2020

The song was going viral Thursday as Trump tweeted a video of a Black man professing his devotion to the president.

Thank you, I will never let you down! pic.twitter.com/8AGm77ko1M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

KenstraMentalz Keyz wrote on his SoundCloud page what exactly the song is about: “The negro race traitors who go out of their way to regurgitate talking point of suspected racist man and racist woman should be acknowledged and excommunicated.”

The fact that the years-old song became so popular immediately after the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision was announced is open to your own interpretation.

The anger and frustration among protesters -- who took to the streets in various cities -- turned violent at times, including when at least two police officers were shot in Louisville. Notably, protesters marched in the streets of Louisville, Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., in powerful demonstrations of unity against a criminal justice system that had failed them once again by discounting the value of Black lives in order to protect a law enforcement system that continues to kill Black and brown people with apparent impunity. But protests were not only limited to those four cities as there was seemingly outrage everywhere. Louisville cops took at least one suspect into custody for the shooting of the Louisville cops Wednesday, and both officers were expected to survive their injuries. The shooting was seemingly captured on the Facebook page of the Louisville Metro Police department, which was live-streaming the protests. https://www.facebook.com/41739947268/videos/388619612145234 There was also an untold amount of people arrested during the protests, as well. That may or may not include the driver of a car that rammed into protesters in Denver. https://twitter.com/ShellyBradbury/status/1308968971287384064?s=20 Civil rights groups condemned the weak indictment of fired cop Brett Hankison, whose 10 shots fired on that fateful night of March 13 were seen as "wanton endangerment" of Taylor's neighbors -- not Taylor herself -- because it the grand jury determined some of his bullets hit a neighboring apartment that was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting. Sam Aguiar, one of the attorneys representing Taylor's family, brought attention to how there were "three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the of shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna's." https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1308844769670500352?s=20 Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell agreed with the recommended $15,000 cash bail -- which is very low, all things considered -- and issued a warrant for the arrest of Hankison, who was booked Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of the Class D felony that carries a prison sentence for up to five years on each charge if found guilty. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained as he defended the police officers, there may not have been any shooting at all that night had Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, not shot at the police -- the same police he suspected were burglars after he said they never knocked nor identified themselves before they kicked the apartment's front door off the hinges. In the words, Cameron blamed Walker for Taylor's death. The obvious miscarriage of justice was too much for protesters, pundits and politicians alike to ignore as they both blasted the decision in no uncertain terms. Kentucky's Gov. Andy Beshear called for the evidence in the investigation to be released. "I believe that the general public deserves this information,” he said after declaring that "Systematic racism exists in this world, in this country and in our commonwealth” in response to the grand jury's decision. “This is outrageous and offensive to Breonna Taylor’s memory. It’s yet another example of no accountability for the genocide of persons of color by white police officers," civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor's family, said in a statement. "With all we know about Breonna Taylor’s killing, how could a fair and just system result in today’s decision? Her killing was criminal on so many levels: An illegal warrant obtained by perjury. Breaking into a home without announcing, despite instructions to execute a warrant that required it. More than 30 gunshots fired, many of which were aimed at Breonna while she was on the ground. Many others fired blindly into every room of her home. A documented and clear cover-up, and the death of an unarmed Black woman who posed no threat and who was living her best life. Yet here we are, without justice for Breonna, her family and the Black community." Crump's sentiments were eched and then some by protesters. Scroll down to see some of the powerful images of Americans demanding justice for Black lives.

