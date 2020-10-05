Whew, that’s a relief, is what some Drake fans are saying after SZA revealed their favorite rapper wasn’t out here being a creep.

Drizzy had fans talking last week when he revealed he and SZA used to date her over a decade ago on the track “Mr.Right Now” off 21 Savage’s and Metro Boomin’s latest project Savage Mode reportedly prompting her to hit the unfollow button. But, that was not the only thing that raised the listener’s eyebrows. Based on the dates, if the two were dating at the time, some believed that it suggests that Drake was about 22-years-old and SZA was between 17-18 at the time.

“Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

SZA paid attention to the socials and broke her silence on the matter and clearing the Toronto rapper of any creepy behavior. In a series of tweets, she ended all speculation while confirming there is no beef between the two artists, stating:

“So it was actually 2009 lol, in this case, a year of poetic rap license mattered. lol, I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago .”

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

Looks like another crisis was averted. Drake gotta be careful and be sure to get the facts straight when he decides to kiss and tell in his rhymes cause, as you can see, it could get him in trouble.

—

Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty

SZA Confirms In Tweets That Drake Isn’t A Creep After He Rapped They Dated In 2008 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: