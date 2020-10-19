Ayesha Curry Trades In Her Darker Hair For The Blonde Bombshell Life

Ayesha Curry is currently testing the theory of whether or not blondes have more fun. The author and professional cook traded in her signature black hair for a chic blonde wig.

Issa look!

“Mom goes blonde (temporarily),” Ayesha captioned her Instagram photo. In her instastories she gave us a better look of the hairdo. The mother of three and wife to Stephen Curry gives a new meaning to the term Blonde Bombshell. She looks like a totally new person! Ayesha has a face that can pull off just about any hairstyle. We’re not sure what inspired this switch up, but she made it clear that this look won’t last too long.

It seems like Ayesha can’t do too much without receiving negative backlash from the critics. After posting her photo, her followers began to leave comments that said she looked like a white woman. Under her post, Stephen Curry came to her defense with a sweet comment. “You beautiful baby, and don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo,” he wrote.

While Ayesha plays with styles, she hasn’t really done too much with color. There was that time last year she went copper, but other than that she usually opts for dirty blonde, dark brown or black hues. This new look is jarring for some because they’ve likely never saw her with bleach blonde hair. I personally think she looks amazing. Definitely a good look that she should entertain on a less temporary basis.

What do you think? Are you feeling Ayesha’s new hair?

