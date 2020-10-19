DMV Rising Star Tré Burwell Has Passed

We are saddened by the passing of DMV artist Tré Burwell. It was reported this morning that he was missing and after the investigation, it has been confirmed that he was found and has died.

This statement was provided by The Burwell Family:

“We ask that you please Respect, our entire family by allowing Us time to grieve this tremendous loss. We are truly heartbroken over Tre’s passing”

Tré Burwell had a bright future ahead of him. He recently released the music video for the remix to his single “All Eyes On Me” and performed at our KYS Fest! We are continuing to pray for his family and loved ones.

Robert “Tré” Burwell was 21 years old.

