Ring Smart Doorbells Recalled Because Of Possible Fire Hazard

Doorbell-Camera Company Ring Partners With Over 400 Police Departments, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

 

Ring, the very popular smart doorbell, is having to recall a number of their products. According to CNN, Ring is recalling 350,000 of their doorbells because of a report of them catching fire.

Consumers Products Safety officials say, “the video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazard.”

The $100, second generation, doorbells were sold on Ring’s website and on Amazon earlier this year between June and October.

