How You Can Get a FREE Chicken Sandwich From Popeyes!

The chicken sandwiches from Popeyes have been in high demand the minute it was introduced. Not to mention the whole social media beef (no pun intended) between the restaurant and rival Chick-fil-A that took all breaded poultry meals to the next level.

This month, if you love chicken sandwiches, then one of those places has a deal for you, and it’s not the one that’s closed on Sundays.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Now through Nov. 15, you can get the sandwich — original or spicy — at no cost if you spend $10 or more at participating U.S. Popeyes restaurants The promotion is running in honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9.), according to Brand Eating.

You are only allowed one sandwich per order. The discount is also not “valid for third-party delivery orders,” as mentioned on the fast-food chain’s website.

Speaking of the Popeyes website, that’s where you need to get the free sandwich. Another option is their app if you want to place an order.

The popular sandwich normally costs $3.99.

