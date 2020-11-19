CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The South, Jackson State University’s Official Marching Band

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Have you ever wondered what the inner workings of a bona fide HBCU marching band look like?

Wonder no more, as One X, in collaboration with Facebook, gives viewers an up-close and personal look at “Sonic Boom Of The South” — known as Jackson State University‘s marching band — which stars in the first of a 10-episode series about HBCU band culture that features students and faculty members.

Watch the trailer for the first episode below.

SEE ALSO:

One Yard: Luke Lawal Jr. Breaks Down His Unlikely Path To Becoming Founder And CEO Of HBCU Buzz

One Yard: Introducing A Virtual HBCU Homecoming

HBCU alumni composite pic

Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

20 photos Launch gallery

Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Continue reading Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

The importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has arguably never been greater. And now, in the year 2020, that notion is being lived out in real-time thanks to the overwhelming number of HBCU graduates who have been making Black history through their tireless work that is literally helping to change the world. From the arenas of politics to entertainment to corporate America and well beyond, some of the most successful Black folks are -- and have been for a long time -- the proud products of HBCUs. So, in honor of Black History Month, scroll down to find out who made our list of 20 HBCU graduates who are changing the world.

Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The South, Jackson State University’s Official Marching Band  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close