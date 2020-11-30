CLOSE
3 More Ravens Players Test Positive For COVID-19

NFL: NOV 15 Ravens at Patriots

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

As of Sunday, 3 more Ravens players have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to NFL and ESPN.

These new additions to the COVID-19/Reserve List bring the total to at least 12. Eight Ravens staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ravens are expected to play the Steelers on Tuesday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

Willie Snead, quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike will not play in that game.

Source: CBS Baltimore

