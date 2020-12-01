Did Barack Obama Just Tell Us That Aliens Are Real!? [WATCH]

Continue reading Grammys 2021 Nominations Announced, Beyoncé Leads, & Hip-Hop Represented Lovely

[caption id="attachment_934423" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Mike Pont / Getty[/caption] The 2021 Grammy Awards are just over two months away, but already the chatter is high on the Internet streets about the nominations that were announced earlier Tuesday (Nov. 24). Beyoncé leads all nominees with nine nods, while Taylor Swift commanded six, but the Hip-Hop and Rap categories highlight a number of acts deserving of the nomination after years of stellar work. The nominations were announced via the Grammy Awards website and pushed via its various social media channels with many chiming in on some of the expected and not so expected names among the offerings. While the Bey Hive and Swifties are undoubtedly over the moon, fans of The Weeknd and the wildly-popular K-Pop group BTS feel their faves didn’t get enough light if any at all. The big story of the Grammys is Megan Thee Stallion, fresh off from releasing her proper studio album debut, Good News while also promoting her new Fashion Nova brand partnership. The Houston Hottie received four nominations in the Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year categories. Megan announced some of the nominees and a video via Zoom captured her real-time reaction to being nominated for the first time. https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1331345757400489984 Other Hip-Hop notables to get nominations include the laser-hot Roddy Ricch in the Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, and Best Melodic Rap Performance categories. The Best Melodic Rap Performance replaces the Best Rap/Sung Performance in a switch made this past summer. Royce Da 5’9, Freddie Gibbs, D Smoke, DaBaby, Chika, and the late Pop Smoke also were recognized by the Grammys in varying categories. Find the full listing of nominees by following this link. Keep scrolling to see the reactions from fans to the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations. https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1331293507445669890 — Photo: