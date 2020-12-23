Former Friend of G Herbo Claims He Is Singing Like Tekashi In Federal Fraud Case

Fans were thrown for a loop when news broke of G Herbo, and five other associates, were caught up in a $1.5 million federal fraud case. Now one of the rapper’s friends is calling him a snitch.

The PTSD crafter and his crew were charged with using stolen credit card information to purchase things like “designer puppies,” flights on private jets, a Jamaica villa, designer bags over a period of four years. Now to add insult to injury, a former friend of the Herbo is accusing of him singing.

In his Instagram stories, the friend who goes by the name Omi, claimed Herbo is talking and giving federal informants the details they need in the case Hot New Hip-Hop is reporting. He is also claiming both he and Herbo were smashing the same woman.

“I didn’t get hit for fraud bro I got hit [for] not paying taxes in time. Damn throwing me under the bus for what? Oh you throwing me under the bus because me and you was f—–g with the same shawty damn I get it.”

As far as the case is concerned, Herbo has plead not guilty and even released a song claiming his innocence titled the “Statement.” Court docs also revealed that the rapper is expecting a child with his girlfriend Taina Williams, she is the daughter of Fabolous’ long-time boo Emily B who also just gave birth to a baby girl.

We will be keeping our eyes on this situation to see how it plays out for Herbo and his crew. Since the announcement of the charges which conveniently came after he was named to Forbes‘ latest 30 Under 30 list. He has also been very active on social media and is currently “tweeting through it.”

