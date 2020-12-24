Spreading Love: Rowdy Rebel Spends $200K on Groceries For Brooklyn Families

GS9 rapper Rowdy Rebel was released on early parole last week from Collins Correctional Facility, and he immediately started spreading holiday cheer, the Brooklyn way.

RR participated in a toy drive at the Brooklyn Museum this past Sunday, organized in partnership with Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes’ F.O.O.D. Foundation among others and he could be seen giving out basketballs, toy easels, and posing with fans. Rowdy then went to a local Brooklyn supermarket on Tuesday and spent $200,000 to cover the food bills for neighborhood people in need. He went on his Instagram Live and let his followers know, “I just spent 20. I brought like 200 bands out for the people. We giving back man. We gonna blow a bag today. We gon [sic] blow 100 bands on everybody in the hood.”

RR is wasting no time getting things back to form. After six years in prison and showing his hometown some much needed love, he premiered his freestyle called “First Day Out” via Funkmaster Flex’s, and used a few bars to let listeners know how he feels about the late Pop Smoke‘s untimely departure: “Feed it to the opps, they know how we rock/ Ain’t no options/ RIP to Pop Smoke, if we find out who did it, you know we gon’ Pop ‘em.”

Rowdy also recorded a phone call on his IG Live with fellow partner Bobby Shmurda, who is still incarcerated, and Shmurda let it be known GS9 is gearing up to do big things moving forward. He was positive on the call with RR and said, “I love all y’all, I love all my fans. I love all the support… We’ll be right there. Don’t even trip. Welcome home my big bro. You already know, you deserve it. We ’bout to turn up like no f—–g tomorrow, n—a.”

