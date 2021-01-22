Michelle Obama Wore Both Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Makeup To The Inauguration

The 2021 Inauguration created monumental opportunities for Black and Brown people everywhere. Both our Vice President and former FLOTUS were dressed by Black designers, poet Amanda Gorman was offered a job by Morgan State president after hearing her poem at the inauguration, and Michelle Obama wore none other than Fenty Beauty on her face during Wednesday’s political celebration.

Makeup artist Carl Ray sat down with Elle to give all the details on Lady O’s inauguration beat. Although the new normal requires you to accessorize a freshly made up face with a mask, Carl was able to work his away around it. He says, “I started thinking about the look weeks in advance. I knew she would be wearing a mask and a monochromatic outfit. I wanted her to have a powerful beauty look that would need to be achieved by playing up the top half of her face.”

Our forever FLOTUS wore a combination of NARS Creamy Concealer ($30.00, www.Sephora.com), and Fenty Match Stix Contour ($25.00, www.Sephora.com). To highlight her eyebrows, he used Anastasia Brow’s Dip Brow Gel ($20.00, www.Sephora.com), Brow Definer ($23.00, www.Sephora.com), and Clear Brow Gel ($22.00, www.Sephora.com).

Moving onto the eyeshadow, Ray wanted to make a bold statement. “I wanted an impactful smokey eye for the event,” he told Elle. “I was going for a dramatic glam eye that would really play well to the camera.” He used Viseart 01 Eyeshadow Palette neutral matte shades ($80.00, www.Sephora.com) and Pat McGrath’s Divine Mink ($60.00, www.PatMcGrath.com) on the center of the lid. He used a combination of Pat McGrath Labs’ Permagel Eyeliner in Xtreme Black ($28.00, www.PatMcGrath.com) and Fenty Flyliner long-wear liquid eyeliner ($22.00, www.Sephora.com).

Carl Ray had or forever FLOTUS glowing, but that’s not hard to do. To get the full details on her look, check out the full Elle article.

