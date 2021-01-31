Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Her Natural Hair Journey On Instagram And Her Curls Are Flourishing!

Megan Thee Stallion is all about bettering herself in 2021 and has let us in on her daily routines as she transforms her overall health. She’s already started her #HottieBootcamp, where she’s focused on eating healthier and getting into shape, posting daily workout videos to keep herself motivated and hold herself accountable. Now, she focused on her hair’s health and has officially kicked off a natural hair journey, which she’s appropriately named the #hotgirlhairjourney.

Meg showed off her voluptuous curls in a video posted to Instagram as she announced the official start to her natural hair journey. “In 2021, one of my most important goals is to take care of my natural hair,” she said in the Instagram video. “I asked the hotties last month what are some of their favorite Black-owned hair care products, and in 2021 I have decided to go on my natural hair journey with Mielle by Monique Rodriguez.”

Meg then used the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil by Mielle Organics on her scalp and her curls, massaging the oil into her locs from root to tip. “Basically, it just makes your hair grow, prevents breakage, and it makes you smell like a peppermint,” she said of the oil.

The rapper also gave props to Mielle Organics in her Instagram caption while asking fans to comment on what they want to see during her journey. “Real HEALTHY GIRL shit sooo y’all know I’m on a overall health journey and I’ve been pretty up close and personal with my day to day routines !” Meg wrote. “I asked the hotties to tag me in some black owned hair care products I could use for my natural hair and I’m excited to announce I’m going on my natural hair journey with @mielleorganics by @exquisitemo Comment some things you wanna see during my #hotgirlhairjourney #mielleorganics”

Meg has been more open with showing off her natural side lately, posting a series of gorgeous fresh-faced and natural hair selfies that had us all asking sis for her skin and hair care routine! Luckily for us, we’ll all get to go on this journey with her as she transforms her overall health! We can’t wait to see her results!

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Her Natural Hair Journey On Instagram And Her Curls Are Flourishing!

