Michaela Coel’s Series “I May Destroy You” Was Snubbed By The Golden Globes

This morning the Golden Globe nominations were announced on NBC’s Today by Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker. Actresses like Viola Davis, Andra Day, and Regina King were nominated for their acting and directing contributions to films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The United States VS. Billie Holiday, and One Night in Miami. While these films, and the actors in them are deserving of all the praise, I can’t help but feel that the HBO series I May Destroy You is in need of recognition for exploring the depths of rape culture, racism, homophobia, and much more.

Michaela Coel’s genius mind created, wrote, co-directed, executive produced, and starred in the series, “I May Destroy You.” The show, which premiered on HBO in 2020, explores a millennial writer Arabella, who gets drugged and raped after a night out with friends. In an exploration to recovering from the traumatic experience, she attempts to navigate through life while piecing together memories from the night in question.

Coel’s ability to dissect rape culture, racism, consent, and homophobia was done in a way that is relatable and educational to today’s generation. The series accurately depicts one’s journey to healing while living in a world that is unapologetic about it’s demands of you. Arabella must learn how to balance friendships and a demanding writing career, as she deals with the trauma of not fully remembering the night she was raped. The series is so complex that it should be offered as a mandatory educational course in colleges across America.

It is quite offensive to have such an impeccably written, directed and produced series would go unacknowledged by the Hollywood Press Foreign Association. Unfortunately the awards show has a history of not recognizing prominent Black films, series, and actors. Should we be surprised? What do you think? Was Michaela snubbed by The Golden Globes?

