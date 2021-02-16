CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has A Boo

Megan Thee Stallion x Revlon

Source: Revlon / Revlon Cosmetics

 

Houston rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she has a boo. The “Body” rapper confirmed the news in a tweet that read, “ I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me ( he mad at me rn but he still love me) shidd Beyonce love me, I’m just happy and blessed. lol.”

 

No details have been dropped as to who the new boo is, however a video has surfaced of Megan in a little back and forth with someone who sounds like rapper Pardison Fontaine that has fans thinking he is her new boo. 

