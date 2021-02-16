Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has A Boo

Houston rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she has a boo. The “Body” rapper confirmed the news in a tweet that read, “ I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me ( he mad at me rn but he still love me) shidd Beyonce love me, I’m just happy and blessed. lol.”

I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

No details have been dropped as to who the new boo is, however a video has surfaced of Megan in a little back and forth with someone who sounds like rapper Pardison Fontaine that has fans thinking he is her new boo.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: