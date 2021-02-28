Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Miami Stripper

Since his release from prison, the well-known hip-hop snitch is now being sued by a stripper for allegedly hitting her in the head with a champagne bottle!

The New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for aggravated assault by a Miami stripper, who claimed he hit her over the head with a very expensive bottle of champagne. Alexis Salaberrios filed a lawsuit on Friday (Feb. 26) claiming 6ix9ine threw a “deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury”. The incident took place in Miami at the Gold Rush Cabaret on Saturday (Feb. 20). There were reports that Tekashi 6ix9ine threw a champagne bottle after someone in the crowd called him a “rat”, 6ix9ine claimed he meant to throw the bottle at someone else but it hit Alexis Salaberrios. Ms. Salaberrios was reportedly taken to the ER and received several staples. On top of the 6ix9ine lawsuit, Alexis Salaberrios is also suing Gold Rush Cabaret for gross negligence, claiming there wasn’t enough security. She claims that the Gold Rush staff peer pressured her into not getting the police involved after Tekashi was escorted out of the club.

6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro claims that his client was not involved in any such incident. He added that the surveillance within the club would be able to clear his name from this alleged encounter. Tekashi was previously arrested in November 2018 for weapons charges, drug trafficking, and racketeering involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang. Tekashi entered a plea deal in Feb. 2019, testifying against the former members of his gang, which lead to an early release from prison in April 2020.

