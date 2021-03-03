Diva’s Daily Dirt: Congrats to #RHOP Star Ashley Darby on Baby #2

Congrats to #RHOP Star Ashley Darby on Baby #2

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Ashley Darby announced on Instagram that she is now the mommy of two boys! Although we don’t have a name quite yet, the reality tv star shared a short video on her IG stories.

“Well my darlings, thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes that you sent to us. This is our sweet baby born today. He’s absolutely incredible and amazing. [We’re] over the moon excited.”

Congrats to The Darby’s on their new bundle of joy.

Vanessa Bryant Talks Handling Grief In New People Magazine Issue

Vanessa Bryant spoke with People for their upcoming Women Changing The World issue and she’s opening up about how she’s grieving the lost of her husband, Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. “I don’t think I’d be as strong without everyone’s prayers and positive vibes sent our way.”

In the interview, Vanessa also admits, “I can’t say that I’m strong every day. I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next.”

Vanessa says she gets her strength from her daughters and in taking the lead on some unfinished projects Kobe left behind with his multi-media company.

Read more of Vanessa’s interview here.

https://people.com/sports/vanessa-bryant-so-grateful-for-fans-love-wants-to-hug-everyone-that-has-prayed/

