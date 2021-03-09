CLOSE
News
HomeNewsWorld

‘Gangster Royalty’: Watch British Press Melt Down When Confronted With Racist Meghan Markle Headlines

Oprah's interview renewed attention on racism in the Royal Family, but it's also drawn attention to racism in the British press.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Reaction after Prince Harry, Markle interview

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

If anyone thought there would be some type of racial reckoning to suddenly come over the British tabloid press following Oprah Winfrey‘s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it’s time to think again.

On the contrary, there is no evidence of contrition, as shown by at least two high-profile instances of white male journalists defending their past media treatment of the now-former royal couple who explained they fled Buckingham Palace and Britain in part because of the racism they experienced at the hands of the press.

The racist media treatment in the UK pounced in 2016 when they first found out Harry was romantically involved with Markle, who is biracial with a Black mother. The British press hasn’t let up since.

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-HARRY-MEGHAN

Source: GLYN KIRK / Getty

And while people defending the racism have said Markle’s offensive depiction in the media is par for the course since she’s a famous public figure, she made sure to tell Oprah that there is a clear difference in her case. “Rude and racist are not the same thing,” Markle accurately distinguished during the interview that aired Sunday night.

One veteran British journalist decidedly and notably disagreed with that sentiment.

The leader of a membership organization made up of British journalists got real resentful when a BBC News TV anchor questioned him live on the air about one Markle headline, in particular, that was dripping with racial undertones and was likely crafted by someone in the group he leads.

UK Newspapers React To The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty

Published in the Daily Star in 2019, the headline referenced “gangster royalty” because, it said, Markle was from a “crime-ridden neighbourhood.” Markle is from the Crenshaw District in Los Angeles.

The implied translation is obvious: A Black girl from the ‘hood has no business being involved with British royalty, romantically or otherwise.

The BBC News anchor provided Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, with a list of racist headlines. But Murray, clearly flustered, refused “to defame one headline” when he was asked about that one specifically. He went on to talk over and interrupt the anchor, claim the UK tabloid press was not racist and characterized the headline as “a needle in the haystack,” suggesting it was an exception.

Then, when asked again if the headlines were racist, Murray simply refused to say whether they were or weren’t as his face grew a darker shade of red.

Watch the exchange below.

Not to be outdone, Piers Morgan, one of the most outspoken people in UK media expressing racist views about Markle, was confronted on live TV Tuesday morning by a co-anchor.

Alex Beresford, who is Black and British, broke down in great detail the “overwhelming amount of negative press” that Markle and Harry have gotten. But then Beresford called out Morgan live on the air.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle,” Beresford told Morgan. “You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program.”

Beresford said Morgan was upset that Markle decided to shun him.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to,” he added. “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but you continue to trash her.”

That’s when Morgan suddenly got up and stormed off the set and said, “sorry, can’t do this.”

Watch him — like Murray — pretend the hatred he perpetuated doesn’t exist.

The lack of accountability has been stunning.

Oprah’s interview renewed attention on racism among the Royal Family and in the UK.

One of the most unexpected allegations Markle made was the Royal Family having “concerns and conversations” when she was pregnant about “how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

But these latest interviews draw attention to racism in British media, as well.

SEE ALSO:

Royal Racism Is Nothing New: Meghan Markle’s ‘Dark’ Claim Spotlights Racist History Of Buckingham Palace

Tyler Perry Lets Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into His Mega Mansion

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Critics Cry White Tears After 'Independence' Announcement

8 photos Launch gallery

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Critics Cry White Tears After 'Independence' Announcement

Continue reading Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Critics Cry White Tears After ‘Independence’ Announcement

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Critics Cry White Tears After 'Independence' Announcement

[caption id="attachment_3898764" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would "step back as senior members" of Britain's royal family, the response has been polarizing. While some folks were happy Meghan would be distancing herself from the scope of the racist U.K. media, other naysayers were crying white tears about the transition. Prince Harry and Meghan made their announcement on Wednesday via an Instagram post. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the post read. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Harry and Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles and lived in Canada for a couple of years while starring in the TV drama "Suits," will no longer live full-time in the U.K. Instead, they said they will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they wrote. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties." Buckingham Palace also released a statement saying "these are complicated issues that will take time to work through." Despite the measured announcement, certain fanatics — e.g. White people loyal to the crown — nearly had a meltdown about the Duke and Duchess' decision. Piers Morgan, in particular, had some harsh words for the two. He tweeted on Wednesday, "The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy." https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1215216218644385793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1215216218644385793&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fionenewsone.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php%3Fpost_type%3Dmedia_playlist   Many people are worried that Prince Harry and Meghan will continue to live a privileged life via taxpayers and the royals' money. But again, if you read their announcement, the two said they plan on sharing the "full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties." The two have kept people updated to a degree by launching a website, SussexRoyal.com, detailing some of their plans. For example, they intend to keep the Frogmore Cottage gifted to them and owned by Queen Elizabeth II as their official U.K. residence. The two will also no longer participate in the Royal Rota system, which allows the U.K. print and broadcast outlets exclusive access to the royal family's official engagements. The two further stated that they would continue their royal patronages of multiple charities based in the U.K. while also working to mold their own Sussex Royal charity around "community action" and "progressive change." The Duke and Duchess also reiterated that they will be "members of the Royal Family with financial independence" which should "enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally." The two will no longer take money from the Sovereign Grant, which is the annual funding of the monarchy that they say covered 5% of their official office expenses. But despite this news, along with the racist coverage Meghan has received from the press and Meghan's own confession that the spotlight has been very difficult, many white tears have been flowing about the Duke and Dutchess' decision. Check out some of the most intense responses in the tweets below.

‘Gangster Royalty’: Watch British Press Melt Down When Confronted With Racist Meghan Markle Headlines  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close