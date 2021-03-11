[Watch] Bigg Tizzy – ASAP Freestyle | AMPD

It’s no secret, with its origins in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area (DMV) that AMPD has put on for its local talent. Some recent performances from the area that have captured attention via AMPD are Amala, Big Tizzy, and Yung Swury.

Bigg Tizzy has been an uptown stable in the DMV for years – and had to step to the AMPD mic to let the city know that he still has what it takes to become a household name. He’s a hidden gem who is happy to use AMPD as a resource to help showcase his talent.

With its base and reach growing nationally, AMPD remains firm in the belief that it wants to be a resource for local talent to be showcased at the highest level.

