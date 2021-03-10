CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Record Label Quality Control Expanding Into TV Show Development

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Record label, Quality Control is expanding into developing TV shows. According to Rollingout, the label which holds artist like Lil Baby and the City Girls, will start developing TV shows that will tell stories of the Black experience.

QC has teamed up with Trioscope Studio’s to kick the new venture off.

“Quality Control has revolutionized the music industry and influenced American pop culture monumentally, through our partnership, we’ll create a unique fusion of culture and animation to take television to the next level,” Trioscope’s L.C. Crowley said in a statement.

City Girls , lil baby , Migos , Quality Control , Trioscope

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close