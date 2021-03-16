Diva’s Daily Dirt: LeBron James Becomes Part Owner Of Boston Red Sox

LeBron James Becomes Part Owner Of Boston Red Sox

LeBron James just became part owner of one of the most valuable sports empires, making the NBA superstar part owner of the Boston Red Sox!

Reportedly LeBron James and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter — are now partners at Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

According to ESPN, the pair will also become a partial owner of other FSG subsidiaries, including NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, sports cable network NESN and Fenway Sports Management. The firm itself is valued at over $6 billion, according to Forbes.

James and Carter go down in history as FSG’s first two black owners. Cheers to #BlackExcellence!

Drake Pays Homage to Bow Weezy

Ever feel like Drake just doesn’t miss? You might be right!

Drizzy’s latest installment of his ‘Scary Hours’ EP just debut on the Top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100. That’s 100% unheard of as Drake is the first artist in history to do it! The songs What’s Next, Wants And Needs feat. Lil Baby, and Lemon Pepper Freestyle feat. Rick Ross take up spots #1, #2 and #3 on the chart!

In celebration of yet another historic accomplishment Drizzy was spotted showing love to the legendary Bow Wow for paving the way for him:

Champagne Papi does have a point; without Bow there would be no Drizzy. Bow Wow is most definitely a walking legend and love seeing this camaraderie amongst both of these two talented brothas!

Now could we get them on a song together? Drake could at least give Bow a hook!

