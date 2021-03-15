The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles last night, with some artists such as Beyonce’ and The Weeknd rumored to be boycotting them, maneuvering differently, kind of virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the performance were pretty much social distanced, however social media went into shock when they witnessed the non-social distanced, no filter darn near X-rated performance of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion taking their smash hit single, WAP, to a whole other level.

I wonder does Auntie Maxine Waters still think WAP is a symbol of women taking charge and speaking their minds?

Megan Thee Stallion took home 3 Grammy Awards last night for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Best Performance, left the best of herself on the Grammy stage along side Cardi B as they literally linked up one the most sexual performances you have probably ever seen in Grammy history somehow the ladies were able to avoid censorship as they showed what the definition of WAP really was.

We are not sure if someone lost their job over the not for children performance of Cari B and Megan Thee Stallion or if the network was hit with a fine but the duo definitely looked like they had severe WAP issues that required some drying off.

I guess since Beyonce’ declined to perform at The Grammys this is what they were left with. The question is, did Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion go too far?

FYI Beyoncé, who had nine nominations, the most of any artist in 2021, won 4, making history with her 28th win.

Take a look at one of the most freakiest Grammy performances ever, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions WAP below and let us know your take.

Did Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Take Their Grammy WAP Too Far? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

