Trending Topics: Vatican Says Catholic Church Cannot Bless Same-Sex Marriages [WATCH]

Here’s what’s going on in the Trending Topics. Derek Chauvin’s defense is asking to delay his trial in light of George Floyd’s family settlement. George Floyd and his family settled for a $27 million civil settlement with Minneapolis.

Also, same-sex marriages were disapproved by Pope Francis saying that the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex marriages. No matter how stable or positive couples’ relationships the church will not approve, said the Vatican.

