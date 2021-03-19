Back To The Streets: Saweetie Confirms Split With Quavo

Saweetie and Quavo are apparently over and according to one party, it’s due to infidelity.

After rumors began swirling about the longtime couple unfollowing one another on Instagram, the “Icy Girl” confirmed the breakup via Twitter on Friday (March 19), sending plenty of people hungry to shoot their shot and many of her fans saluting her for walking away.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she wrote. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

She followed up, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Not long after those statements, Quavo made his own remarks on Twitter, writing, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

He added, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

The couple had been one of the more beloved in hip-hop, especially as they showered one another with love and affection on social media. At one point, the two participated in GQ’s Couple’s Quiz where they asked one another 44 questions. The video has been viewed more than 12 million times.

In January, she said she had found “true love” with the Migos rapper after revealing he once offered her his last piece of food, unprompted.

“The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food,” Saweetie told Page Six “He gave me his last piece of chicken. I wasn’t testing him or anything, I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food.”

The two regularly spoiled one another with gifts, including Quavo buying the California native a fresh Bentley, striking off discourse on Twitter.

In 2018, the pair started dating after he famously slid into her DMs on Instagram proclaiming she needed a “glacier boy.” It sparked off one of 2020s more enduring trends: the “How it started vs. How it’s going” challenge. After answering his message, Saweetie found herself on one of the more Atlanta first dates possible: Stoney River and later a night at famed ATL strip club, Magic City.

However, cheating rumors persisted in 2020 as fans immediately believed Huncho had stepped out on Saweetie with Reginae Carter, a claim he vehemently denied.

RELATED: Saweetie Clarifies Her Infamous Birkin Decree, Claims It Was Just Entertainment

RELATED: Das My Type: Saweetie & Quavo’s Icy, Spicy Love Moments

Back To The Streets: Saweetie Confirms Split With Quavo was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: