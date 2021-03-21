ONE Casino Looks To Bring First Black Casino & Resort To Richmond

Urban One, one of the largest distributor of urban media content in the country is asking the city to develop a world-class uniquely-Richmond entertainment, dining, and gaming destination called ONE Casino + Resort.

The state of the art resort will be an unparalleled tourism destination, attracting visitors from all over the country with its energetic, diverse offerings. Situated in an area of Richmond that’s easy to get to, but won’t disrupt other more congested areas, ONE will be a tourism magnet for the city.

ONE Casino + Resort will include:

90,000SF Of Gaming Space

With 90,000 square feet of casino gaming space including 1,800 slot machines, 100 tables games, a poker room, and a high-tech sportsbook, One Casino + Resort brings unrivaled gaming entertainment to Richmond. It will offer the latest and most popular slot machines titles, multi-denomination options, coinless wagering and cutting-edge technology for player tracking and advanced surveillance and management systems.

A 4-Star, AAA 4-Diamond, 150-Room Luxury Hotel

Legacy Tower is designed to be a 4-Star, AAA 4-Diamond, 150-room hotel. Luxurious finishes wrap guests in the warm comfort of home while delivering an opulent escape. For its design, Legacy Tower will look to Richmond’s vibrant art scene to obtain works by local artists, further strengthening our commitment to Richmond. In each room well-appointed neutral finishes will be the comfortable backdrop to the bold art of Richmond’s own, creating a truly unique, one-of-a-kind hotel experience.

200 Live Shows Bringing 250,000+ Visitors Annually

A true entertainment destination, Rise Theater will bring 200 live shows to Richmond each year, with an expected cumulative attendance of more than 250,000 people. Designed to be acoustically superior, Rise Theater will have state-of-the-art sound and world class lighting. From local and regional talent to national touring shows, from the next big thing to living legends, representing a wide range of genres and age demographics, we will surely have something for everyone.

12 Eateries And Bars

As one of the “top 10 foodie cities” in the entire country, Richmond’s gastronomic scene is among the very best. ONE is committed to not only maintaining this level of dining but will usher in a whole new era of dining, entertainment, nightlife, and gaming to the great City of Richmond.

The culinary additions at ONE will be unmatched and a true celebration of Richmond’s local, homegrown eateries. The addition of 12 unique restaurants and bars will bring all new concepts from some of Richmond’s most beloved chefs and restaurateurs. Along with Richmond’s restaurant royalty, ONE’s local offerings will also include several of Richmond’s flourishing craft breweries, wineries and distilleries, creating a true celebration of local fare.

20 Acres Of Green Space

ONE is fully dedicated to developing the social, physical and environmental well-being of the area, and as part of this overall effort realizes the necessity of creating usable, urban green space.

ONE’s lush, 20-acre green space initiative will include space for community gardens, miles of bike trails, a one-acre festival lawn with a dedicated space for food trucks, a playground for all ages and abilities, large-breed and small-breed dog parks, six different fitness trails and a walk-through arboretum featuring Richmond’s native plant and tree species. In addition to the park, a portion of the trails will wind through 35-acres of untouched, preserved wetlands; where lush greenery, brimming with wildlife will provide a beautiful peek into Richmond’s natural scenery.

On-Site Radio & TV Studio And Soundstage

ONE will have radio and television production studios including a 15,000 square foot sound stage on-site. These assets will bring significant media production opportunities to Richmond. We are making an initial commitment of $50,000,000 ($5,000,000 per year for 10 years) in original programming production from Urban One’s broadcast, radio, and digital companies. The studio will be instrumental in luring other audio and video production projects to Richmond.

The radio station on property will broadcast unique and original programming every week. ONE’s broadcast framework will span not only the leading Radio One stations in the market including iPower Richmond 92.1fm, 104.1fm, Kiss 99.3fm, 105.7fm, ESPN Richmond and, through a partnership with Summit Media, K95, Classic Rock 96.5, 103.7 PLAY, 100.9 JACK FM, G104.3fm and Sports 106.1fm; but will also include nationally syndicated shows such as D.L. Hughley, Rickey Smiley, Erica Campbell and more. The advertising value generated from this powerhouse group of media conglomerates is projected in the millions of dollars in exposure each year. The entire city of Richmond will benefit from this local, regional, and national spotlight.

A $30 Million Commitment

We owe much of our success to those who have supported us along the way. As proud members of the Richmond business community, we know that now is the time to give back.

Our philanthropic philosophy is guided by three core principles. First, we believe in channeling our charitable dollars to those communities and citizens who need it most. Second, we believe in diversifying our altruistic efforts across many platforms, in a multitude of ways. And finally, we believe in strong partnerships with proven Richmond-based organizations and leaders that have deep ties into the communities in which they already serve. We believe that this approach is the best way to achieve sustainable, growth-driven platforms of service.

