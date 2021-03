The Verzuz team has been putting in some major work! Just when you thought the battles couldn’t get any better LaTocha Scott, of Xscape, confirmed to TMZ on Wednesday , an Xscape and SWV Verzuz battle on May 8th.

Earlier this week Verzuz announced upcoming battles between Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers and Redman and Method Man.

Whew, a lot of great matchup’s on the way.

