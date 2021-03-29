CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Peloton Announce New Partnership With Verzuz

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

 

Revolt x AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

Monday, Peloton announced it has teamed up with Verzuz to bring fitness fans a new experience. Starting, today (Monday, March 29th) you will be able to enjoy a Brandy vs. Monica run with Rebecca Kennedy.

This run will be followed by a ride on March 31st and a full-body strength workout on April 1st.

“Imagine having that playlist of that Verzuz and you’re hearing your favorite songs from those artist while you’re going on your journey,” Swizz said in about the new partnership.

Brandy , Monica , Peloton , swizz beatz , Timbaland , Verzuz

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close