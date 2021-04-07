Nordstrom SPACE and Dover Street Market Paris Come Together for a Unique Pop-Up Store

Nordstrom SPACE was an idea started in 2015 by Olivia Kim, the company’s Vice President of Creative Projects and Home, as a fashion-forward in-store boutique for select stores highlighting up-and-coming and ultramodern clothiers, including Molly Goddard, Koché, Comme des Garçons Collection and more. Beginning April 5, SPACE is teaming up with CDG-owned Dover Street Market Paris to bring that concept to the Big Apple, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and online.

James Gilchrist, VP of CDG North America and Dover Street Market North America, was enthusiastic about the project. “We are thrilled to once again be working with our long-term partners Olivia Kim and the team at Nordstrom on the launch of all seven DSMP brands in their Space,” he said per WWD. “It is so exciting to have these seven wonderfully creative and diverse talents introduced to the world of Nordstrom.” For only the next six weeks, all of the seven sub labels that make up DSMP’s Brand Development branch will be on display, showing off “gender-fluid brands like ERL, Rassvet, Vaquera and more.”

“We started SPACE five years ago as a platform to support emerging designers, provide continued newness, and inspire a sense of discovery for the Nordstrom customer,” Kim said. “We have a long-standing relationship with the Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market team, and when we heard that they had created a division to support emerging designers, we knew we had to approach them about this concept as it aligns so closely with our mission.”

This marks the first time Dover Street has partnered with another retailer to this degree to exhibit their apparel, and the clothes will range in price from as low as $30 to as much as $1,645. To also go along with the pop-up experience, there is an e-zine that has editorial content and features an interview with SPACE’s concept designer Marc Hundley.

Click here to learn more about the SPACE x DSM collab, and try to visit one of their three locations so you can purchase some of the season’s most progressive attire in-person before the shop disappears.

