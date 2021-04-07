We here at Cassius Life appreciate a good pair of custom kicks, and these Nike Air Force Ones that Modelo unveiled are pretty sick.

To celebrate its partnership with the Brooklyn Nets as the team’s official import beer, the company enlisted New York footwear artist Dan “Mache” Gamache to customize a limited pair of the low-top Air Force Ones. Dubbed the Modelo Especial x Brooklyn Nets shoe, it features designs the give nods to each of the brands, like using gold coloring to represent Modelo’s signature gold foil and the subway lines that fans can take to the Barclays Arena in Brooklyn.

Other unique touches like the Nets logo and Brooklyn written in graffiti one show while on the Modelo signature branding is on the other help make the custom kicks stand out. The Modelo lion can be seen on the shoe’s heel, and BK is on the other.

Mache, who put his foot in this custom design no pun intended, has been customizing shoes for nearly 20 years in New York. Modelo approached Mache with the idea to make the customized sneakers becuase he embodies the “Fighting Spirit” mantra of valuing hard work, perseverance, resilience, and celebration.

Modelo revealed only 15 pairs of these sneakers exist, and fans 21+ in New York can visit ModeloSneakers.com now through April 30 to enter for a chance to win a pair.

Good luck.

Photo: Modelo / Dan “Mache” Gamache

Modelo Enlists The Help of Footwear Artist Dan “Mache” Gamache To Celebrate Partnership With Brooklyn Nets was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: