Saucy Santana was completely cappin’ on Instagram live with his best friend Yung Miami. We all know that anytime the City Girls and Santana go live, there’s always going to be some laughs. The creator of the trend “Walk” said when he turns 40, he’s going to not be gay anymore and start to have kids. Lore’l calls big cap on Santana but also celebrates him for always being authentically himself.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Saucy Santana Says He’s “Going Straight When He Turns 40” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: