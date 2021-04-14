Pepsi & Angie Martinez To Hold ‘Manzanita Sol NYC Food Truck Giveback’ This Weekend

Over the past few decades Angie Martinez has gone from popular radio personality to rapper to actress, and now the OG Voice of New York is teaming with Pepsi to bring some more Latino flavor to the streets of NYC.

Looking to hype up the debut of their new Manzanita Sol beverage, PepsiCo has enlisted the talents of Angie Martinez and recruited the help of Black and Latino owned food trucks to dish out free meals and free Manzanita Sol this weekend (April 17 & 18). Angie couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the new drink and in a press release expressed her pride in taking part in the campaign.

“New York is a place where you’ll find diverse cuisines around every corner and food trucks are what bring that authentic taste of home paired with a refreshing Manzanita Sol to the streets of the city,” said Angie Martinez, via a press statement. “That’s what I’ve always loved about this city and why I’m so proud to be working with Manzanita Sol to celebrate it.”

Anyone looking to get in on the Manzanita Sol Food Truck Giveback this weekend can stop by any of the participating spots listed below. Keep in mind that the giveaway is limited to one free eligible meal and one free 20 oz. Manzanita Sol per customer, so don’t try to come back for seconds no matter how good the grub and drink is.

Also worth noting, each vendor will be getting blessed with $10,000 to help support their business courtesy of Manzanita Sol.

Check out the list and let us know if you’ll be checking them out this weekend.

Lechonera La Piraña, 766 E 152nd St (corner of Wales Ave. and 152nd Ave.), South Bronx (1-7 pm ET)

El Punto Final, 559 W 185th St, Washington Heights (3-9 pm ET)

Nio’s Trinidad Roti, Newkirk Ave. and Nostrand Ave., Flatbush (12-7 pm ET, Saturday only)

Island Spice Grill, 492 Malcolm X Blvd, Harlem (12:30-6 pm ET)

