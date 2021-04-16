Diva’s Daily Dirt: Saweetie Talks Recent Break Up On New Summer Playlist

Saweetie Talks Recent Break Up On New Summer Playlist

Just weeks after the whole world watched a disturbing elevator incident between the Bay Area rapper Saweetie and her now ex-boyfriend, Quavo of the Migos, the ‘Best Friend’ rapper just dropped her “Pretty B*tch Summer” playlist, a prelude to her upcoming debut album, Pretty B*tch Music. The rapper shines a light on upcoming artists Lourdiz, Kendra Jae, Drakeo The Ruler, and more. On one of the tracks, titled “See Saw” Saweetie seems to throw some shots at her ex-lover and she addresses the cheating accusations she tweeted about;

How you fumble the baddest b—, are you a dumb n—-? You got nerve selling me all these threats when you wrong, that’s a big trigger/How you figure? Ain’t the woman that you thought? You was humpin’ thots, fckin’ narcissist, you just mad you got caught.”

Do you consider this being petty or simply an artist expressing their personal life on wax? Either way, we’re pressing play on boffum!

Issa Rae Explains How Jermaine Dupri’s Past Criticism of Current Female Rappers Inspired her New Series ‘Rap Sh*t’

Speaking of female rappers. Remember back in 2019 when Jermaine Dupri made headlines after admitting he had a hard time choosing a current ‘favorite female rapper’ because in his opinion, ‘they all sound alike… or talking about the ‘same thing?”

Well, he said something to that effect and apparently that inspired Issa Rae’s upcoming ‘Rap Sh*t’ series.

Issa Rae recently sat down with Rolling Stone and revealed that Jermaine Dupri’s past criticizing remarks inspired her to create the show because she thought that was unfair.

“I was just like, ‘This is so unfair.’ So that inspired the writing of it.”

Issa Rae is working on ‘ RAP SH*T’ right now with City Girls, who will also executive produce the series.

