Who’s Cappin?! Washington, DC Pastor Accused of Fraud, Buying Tesla in PPP Loan Scheme

During the pandemic, many people were struggling but also many people were scamming. Well, this man used $3.5 million of the PPP loan, (the payment protection loan) and is facing 20 years in prison. Lore’l is calling out this Washington DC pastor after federal prosecutors say they obtained a warrant to seize $2.2 million and a 2018 Tesla Model 3 from Rudolph Brooks Jr. Listen to hear Who’s Cappin’ to hear everything this paster bought.

