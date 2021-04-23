93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop fans young and old are still reeling from the recent passing of New York giants Earl “DMX” Simmons and Robert “Black Rob” Ross within just a week of each other. Their energy and spirit are with us today as we also just lost Gregory “Shock G” Jacobs, so we opened this week’s CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist by adding some of their work.

We open the playlist with the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur’s “I Get Around” single featuring production and a verse from Shock G alongside his Digital Underground brethren. Most know that 2Pac’s appearance on Digital Underground’s “Same Song” was the first time most got to know him.

We follow that up with the title track from Black Rob’s Genuine Article mixtape from 2015, proving that he still had the grimy delivery and hard-as-nails lyrics. The second season of Forest Whitaker’s Godfather Of Harlem is underway and a new soundtrack is forthcoming, leading with the massive “Been To War” single featuring the late DMX, Swizz Beatz, and French Montana over a charging beat.

DMV young gunner Cordae just unleashed a fresh four-pack of songs to feed the fans and his joint “Wassup” gets a potent boost from Atlanta’s Young Thug. Moneybagg Yo is back with a new full-length in A Gangsta’s Pain and “Free Promo” gets assists from Polo G and Lil Durk.

We go into the chambers a bit, adding a new track from The Alchemist featuring Earl Sweatshirt and skateboarder turned rapper Navy Blue trading heady bars. West Coast vet Evidence is prepping a new set as well and his single “Better You” is, ahem, evidence that he’ll never run out of ways to create.

We also have joints from Saweetie, DJ Muggs, Flee Lord, Yelawolf, LaKeyah, Armand Hammer (billy woods and ELUCID), MAVI, MIKE of the SLUms, Raheem DeVaughn, and more. Check it out.

—

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH 4.23.21 [Playlist] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: