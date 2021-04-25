ICYMI DMX Homegoing Service

Obituaries
One day after fans descended upon Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for DMX’s celebration of life, the iconic rapper will have one final service taking place inside of a Brooklyn area church.

The iconic rapper passed away on April 9 after he was hospitalized following a heart attack.

Before X’s casket reached the Barclays Center on Saturday, the Ruff Ryders motorcycle club helped deliver a final parade for the rapper. His casket sat on the back of a monster truck as it was transported through the streets of New York for one final ride. Inside the Barclays Center, friends such as Nas, Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, Styles P, Eve and more gave brief eulogies to DMX as Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir performed musical tributes such as Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life” and “Keep On Movin” and more.

X’s daughter even delivered a song in her father’s honor during the service, in what many consider her own version of “Slippin.”

During the service, Swizz Beatz remembered his friend but also spoke sternly about getting your flowers when you’re here rather than when you die.

“Words can’t describe our loss, but our gain is heavy as well because we got a real serious person upstairs that’s looking down on us, and that’s going to guide us through our journey,” Swizz said. “I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here. You got thousands of people claiming who they are and tickets and things like that.”

He continued, “This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he’s not here, he needed everybody when he was here. We have to learn to celebrate each other while we’re here. I don’t want y’all to show up to my sh*t when I’m gone, unless you was showing up while I was here. I want to be sent off with the same love that I had when you were standing next to me. The things that I’m witnessing from my brother’s passing was a big educational thing for me to learn. I’m glad I got to see it at this age. A lot of people aren’t your friends, a lot of people aren’t your family.”

You can watch the full homegoing service for DMX above.

Today (April 24), thousands are gathering in Brooklin in and around the Barclay's Center to honor the late, great DMX. While the memorial service isn't for the public, there is a pandemic so protocols are in place for attendees, but it isn't stopping people from showing up and showing out. While the memorial service is today, tomorrow will be the proper funeral aka "homegoing" for the Yonkers rapper. It will be held on Sunday at 2.30 pm EST and be covered live on BET and livestreamed on YouTube. As for today, a procession of motorcycles that numbered at least in thousands rode out from the YO to BK to honor X. Did we say people are showing out? Yeah. DMX passed away on April 9, after the family removed him from life support. He had been hospitalized for weak after suffering a heart attack—any of other reasoning for now is speculation. Reportedly, X's casket was in the big-wheeled monster truck. Only close friends and family will be allowed into the Barclay's Center. However, it will be livestreamed on X's Youtube channel starting at 4pm. Rest in power DMX.

