Young Thug & Gunna Team Up To Help Georgia Inmates

Rappers,Young Thug and Gunna have teamed up again, however this time it was for some good.  Friday afternoon,  (April 23rd) the two went to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta with a few lawyers and bondsmen and posted bond for 30 inmates. According to WSB-TV, the inmates were being held for low level crimes and could not afford their bond.

“It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here. He put me here to do this.” Young Thug said while talking about helping the inmates.

 

