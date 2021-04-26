Daniel Kaluuya Hilariously Wins Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah [VIDEO]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

gave a whole new meaning to the celebration of life last night at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.

♫ It’s the circle of life, And it moves us all, Through despair and hope, Through faith and love, ‘Til we find our place, On the path unwinding, In the circle, The circle of life ♫

The Oscars the super bowl of film are always the subject of ridicule annually for their lack of diversity. Not only on the nomination front but as well as people of color actually getting to take on of those golden bald headed trophies home, and this years 93rd Academy Awards ceremony went down with diversity mixed revues. In a shocking Oscar snub, major upset, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis and ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ that was up for 6 awards were shut out.

However their was some sunshine in between the Oscar subbing rain as 32 year old Daniel Kaluuya took home an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. In Daniel Kaluuya acceptance speech the British actor started off with the customary:

“I’d like to thank my mom. Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything, you gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height,”

Before a hyped Daniel Kaluuya hilariously caused his mother to blush as he dropped this golden nugget on the celebrations of life:

“We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life,” “We’re breathing, we’re walking. It’s incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it’s amazing! I’m here. I’m so happy to be alive and I’m gonna celebrate that tonight.”

His mom didn’t seem too fond of the conception reference while giving him the ‘WTH!?’ look. but his sister thought it was most definitely a LOL moment.

Congratulations Daniel Kaluuya and may there be many, many, more awards for years to come, providing his mama didn’t kill him after show….LOL

Take a look at Daniel Kaluuya acceptance speech below.

