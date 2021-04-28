93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Masks are no longer required outdoors in the state of Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan making that announcement on Wednesday during a press conference.

Face coverings are still required indoors and indoor dining restrictions will remain. However, outdoor dining restrictions have been lifted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Masks are also still required for Marylanders at all large ticketed venues as well as indoors at all public and private businesses and when using public transportation.

More than 4.5 million vaccines have been administered in the state and 85% of Marylanders age 65 and older are vaccinated.

Starting on Friday, you will no longer have to pre-register for a vaccine. You will be able to log on here to immediately sign up for an appointment.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate For Maryland was originally published on 92q.com