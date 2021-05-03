90 People Discovered In A Houston House Possible Smuggling Ring

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

We have all heard stories of human trafficking and illegal immigrants being smuggled into the country. We are never really privy to the how’s, when’s or why’s. But for one minute imagine you are a police officer giving a 911 call to go and check something out in a quaint, quiet neighborhood only to discover 90 people being hidden in the house.

In Houston Texas this weekend police officers responding to a 911 call of a possible kidnapping, made the discovery of 90 immigrants in a two story house in Houston, TX. According to reports some of the immigrants said they were hungry while others displayed symptoms of being infected with COVID-19, the ages ranging from possibly 20 to 30 years old. Authorities were bringing food and rapid COVID testing to the home until they can sort out what is happening here.

Take a look at the video below

