Podcaster Olivia Dope Accuses Joe Budden Of Sexual Harassment

They say when it rains it pours, and former rapper-turned-podcast-personality Joe Budden is definitely getting soaked in controversy this week. Following a viral back-and-forth with his Joe Budden Podcast co-host Rory after Joe publicly fired him on-air, another one of his former podcast affiliates, the talented Olivia Dope, is now bringing some smoke his way in the form of sexual harassment claims.

Olivia Dope, who as her moniker suggests is very dope both in hosting skills and looks alike, took to Instagram to give her recollection of the incident that took place on a previous podcast episode from earlier this year. Over the span of 26 minutes, Olivia details both her uneasiness with how it all transpired as well as specific timestamps in the episode that clearly show level 5 creep vibes coming from old man Joe.

Of course, Joe has recently come forth with his own apology statement. Read below if you even care what he was to say, via Rolling Stone:

“As a podcaster, it is my job to address topics and create dialogue around them. During the conversation on the See, The Thing Is podcast I didn’t handle the topics with the sensitivity they deserved. I recognize my words and power in that situation created an upsetting environment for Olivia. Upon reflection, both the network and I take accountability for this.

I apologize sincerely to Olivia, her former co-hosts, our staff, and the public. In an effort to not further any trauma, the episode will be removed from all platforms. We support all women’s rights to feel comfortable and protected in the workplace. We fell short of that in this instance. We support Olivia in her quest to heal, applaud her for finding the strength to share her experience, and wish her the best in all her future endeavors. I am taking the time to listen and learn; we have already begun to make the necessary changes to ensure this is a safe environment for all moving forward. We at the network endeavor to continue to elevate Black women’s voices and create opportunities to have constructive conversations to impact change.”

See our full report from The Lo’ Down with Lore’l on The Morning Hustle below, and let us know what you think should happen to Joe and his career from this point on.

